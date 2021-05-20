Azerbaijan made great contribution to Europe's energy security, President Aliyev says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

Trend:

Azerbaijan made a great contribution to Europe's energy security, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during a video conference entitled ‘South Caucasus: Prospects for Regional Development and Cooperation’ on May 20, Trend reports.

He reminded that in 2020 the first gas delivery from Azerbaijan to Europe took place.

"The [Southern Gas] project was a big challenge. We worked as a good team of several countries," he said.

"Gas from Azerbaijan is new gas for European continent, and now is the only new source of gas to Europe," he said.