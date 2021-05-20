There are a lot of opportunities to invest in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories - president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20
Trend:
Azerbaijan allocated $1.3 billion [for reconstruction of its liberated territories], President Ilham Aliyev said during the video conference entitled ‘South Caucasus: Prospects for Regional Development and Cooperation’ held by Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Trend reports.
"Frankly speaking, we're not looking for some loans from banks, what we would appreciate is opportunities to invest," he said.
"There are a lot of opportunities to invest in the liberated territories," he said.
