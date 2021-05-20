Today is probably last chance for Armenia to achieve their dream of really independent country – President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

Trend:

Today is probably the last chance for Armenia to achieve their dream of a really independent country.

Armenia has claims to everybody, they seem to think that the whole world should only think how to help them, but if they consider themselves as an independent state, they should take care of themselves, President Ilham Aliyev said during the video conference entitled ‘South Caucasus: Prospects for Regional Development and Cooperation’ held by Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Trend reports.

“They are on the wrong side of the history and today is probably the last chance for them to achieve their dream of independence, really independent country,” said President Aliyev.