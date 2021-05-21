Azerbaijan's liberated lands can contribute to tourism dev't - Rapid Solutions LLC
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21
By Jeila Aliyeva – Trend:
The territories of Azerbaijan, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, can become an additional incentive for the development of tourism in Azerbaijan, Howard Lin, Managing Director of the UK Rapid Solutions LLC, said, Trend reports.
Lin made the remark at the opening ceremony of the British Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan.
According to the managing director, the UK continues to be a major investor in the Azerbaijani economy.
“Favorable conditions have been created in Azerbaijan for further development of the country,” Lin said.
Acting PM of Armenia considers Russia's proposal to demarcate borders with Azerbaijan as inappropriate
Latest
Finalists in individual program among men at Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in Baku announced
Azerbaijani President addresses participants of int'l conference on 80th anniversary of oncological service in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijani first VP shares post on World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development (PHOTO)
PwC Azerbaijan presented the outcomes of the Healthcare Market Research report undertaken by UK Embassy in Azerbaijan
On COVID-19 vaccines, India says it's engaged with entities in US for procurement, subsequent manufacturing
For the first time in Azerbaijan, the “FLEXcellence” program for large staff’s remote work launched (PHOTO)