Opportunity opened up in South Caucasus to unblock all economic, transport communications - Russian FM
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21
Trend:
An opportunity to unblock all economic and transport communications has opened up in the South Caucasus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, Trend reports.
Lavrov made the remark during the first educational marathon ‘New Knowledge’.
“Russia has done a very good job in the South Caucasus within the framework of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement,” the Russian FM said.
"Now we are helping to normalize Azerbaijani-Armenian relations and the overall situation in the South Caucasus, where an opportunity has opened up, including through our mediation, to unblock all economic and transport communications that have remained closed since the early 1990s due to the [Nagorno-Karabakh] conflict," the minister said.
Latest
UK is long-standing partner, champion of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and independence - British Minister
We want to expand cooperation with British companies, as companies from friendly country - President Aliyev
Opportunity opened up in South Caucasus to unblock all economic, transport communications - Russian FM
Finalists in individual program among men at Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in Baku announced
Azerbaijani President addresses participants of int'l conference on 80th anniversary of oncological service in Azerbaijan
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on 21 May - World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development (PHOTO)
PwC Azerbaijan presented the outcomes of the Healthcare Market Research report undertaken by UK Embassy in Azerbaijan
On COVID-19 vaccines, India says it's engaged with entities in US for procurement, subsequent manufacturing
For the first time in Azerbaijan, the “FLEXcellence” program for large staff’s remote work launched (PHOTO)