Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency gives update on mine clearance in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24

Trend:

The Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan has cleared 243 hectares of Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenian occupation from mines, Trend reports citing the agency weekly report on the work carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

According to the agency report, from May 17 through May 22, in the course of the mine-clearing operations, 93 anti-personnel, 33 anti-tank mines, and 873 unexploded ordnance were found.