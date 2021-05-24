King, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia congratulate Azerbaijani president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24
Trend:
Guardian of the Two Holy Shrines, King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Republic Day.
