China hopes Armenia, Azerbaijan resolve contradictions through dialogue
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24
Trend:
Official Beijing hopes that Armenia and Azerbaijan will be able to resolve the contradictions between them through dialogue, Spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian, Trend reports citing the Russian media.
"China sincerely hopes that the parties will be able to resolve their contradictions and disagreements through dialogue, will jointly maintain peace and stability in the region, as well as the peace of the people," he said.
