Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood, which forms basis of great Turkic unity, entering new stage - MP

Politics 24 May 2021 19:06 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood, which forms basis of great Turkic unity, entering new stage - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24

Trend:

Amid today's success of Azerbaijan, relying on its capabilities, human resources and authority gained in the field of the international media, Azerbaijan’s Trend News Agency together with the Turkish Albayrak Media Group, has created a media platform, Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova said.

Mikayilova made the remark at the presentation of the TURKIC.World digital project, developed by Trend News Agency and Albayrak Media Group, Trend reports on May 24.

“This project will cover a wide range of readers and unite the media of the Turkic-speaking states,” the MP said.

While greeting the participants of the event, Mikayilova stressed that the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood, which forms the basis of the great Turkic unity, is entering a new stage.

“The relations between the two peoples and countries are developing dynamically while their strategic partnership is constantly strengthening,” the MP said.

“Such countries as Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, located on a vast geographic area, successfully cooperate, relying on a common history, culture and language,” Mikayilova said.

"The interstate relations, which President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan are developing for the sake of the interests of their peoples in the conditions of friendship and brotherhood and which can serve as an example for the whole world, are in their brightest period today,” the MP said.

“Today we are invincible as never before,” Mikayilova said. “We are able to overcome external pressure thanks to this strength and steadfastness.”

“Fraternal Turkey supported Azerbaijan in the 44-day second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war,” the MP said. “Political and moral support that Azerbaijan received from Turkey will live forever in the hearts of the Azerbaijani people. Turkey has also rendered Azerbaijan tremendous, exceptional media support.”

“The Turkish media actively supported Azerbaijan, brought the truth about Azerbaijan to the international community, did everything to make the voice of our country heard,” Mikayilova said.

“The glorious path that we have passed together for the sake of unity, solidarity and justice has helped to understand the importance that our countries must respond together and in a coordinated manner to pressure,” the MP said. “The initiative about the creation of a joint media platform of the ancient Turkic countries was very timely.”

“This project, being implemented in accordance with a memorandum signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and approved by the Azerbaijani parliament, can be regarded as a historic step in terms of uniting into a single platform to share the success, achievements and problems of our peoples,” Mikayilova said.

“Strengthening of cooperation on all levels will make our countries even stronger, ensure their comprehensive communication in an integrated media environment, which is close to the political, economic, cultural and social life,” the MP said.

“The media platform will also become a reliable source of information that the Turkic-speaking countries will trust, the basis for creating a common information environment,” Mikayilova said. “Our goal is clear - solidarity, unity of the Turkic peoples and service to this unity!”

“We wish success to this project, which has united the Turkic-speaking countries,” the MP added. “We are sure that soon it will declare itself and gain great authority in the field of media!"

