Azerbaijan appoints judges, chairmen of courts of appeal, some courts of first instance
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the appointment of judges and chairmen of the Courts of Appeal and a number of courts of the first instance on May 24.
