US President Biden grateful to Azerbaijan for help, support

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24

Trend:

The US is grateful to Azerbaijan for 20-year-support for the NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan and its efforts in the fight against terror, US President Joe Biden said in a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 – Republic Day.

"This year marks 30 years since the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence in 1991," the letter said. "During that time, the United States and Azerbaijan have worked together on security, energy, and democratic governance issues, while strengthening ties between the American and Azerbaijani peoples."

"The United States strongly supports Azerbaijan's important contributions to European energy diversification with last year's launch of the Southern Gas Corridor and this year's memorandum of understanding on joint exploration of the Caspian with Turkmenistan," the letter said. "We are grateful for Azerbaijan's 20 years of support for NATO's mission in Afghanistan and efforts to combat terrorism. As a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, we remain committed to helping the sides negotiate a long-term political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."

"After a year marked by conflict and the coronavirus pandemic, it is my sincere hope that Azerbaijan emerges from these challenges a more prosperous nation that respects the human rights and fundamental freedoms of its people and lives at peace with its neighbors," the letter said.