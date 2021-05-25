Azerbaijan to open embassy in Bosnia-Herzegovina
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25
By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:
Azerbaijan will open an embassy in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.
This issue was included in the agenda of the parliament’s plenary session to be held on May 25.
At the session, the bill ‘On the establishment of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Bosnia and Herzegovina (in Sarajevo city)’ will be discussed.
