Azerbaijani FM delivers speech at OSCE PC special meeting (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov delivered a speech at a special meeting of OSCE Permanent Council, Trend reports.

During the meeting, Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with the OSCE.

The minister also noted the importance of respecting and adhering to the principles enshrined in the main documents of the OSCE, starting with the Helsinki Final Act dated August 1, 1975.

The FM focused on the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan, on the destructive approach of Yerevan to the settlement of the [Nagorno-Karabakh] conflict for 28 years, the crimes committed by this country against the Azerbaijani civilian population during the 44-day Second Karabakh War.

In the course of the meeting, Bayramov spoke about the counter-offensive operation launched by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on September 27, 2020, in response to the military provocations of Armenia, as a result of which Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity.

The official stressed the importance of fulfilling the trilateral statements signed by the presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia, and the prime minister of Armenia on November 10, 2020, and January 11, 2021.

According to the Azerbaijani FM, with the elimination of the occupation factor at this stage, it became possible to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which is possible on the basis of respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of the internationally recognized borders of both countries.

In this context, Bayramov touched upon the possibility of signing a treaty of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The minister also noted the importance of the processes of post-conflict restoration, reconstruction, and reintegration.

As the FM stated, Azerbaijan will continue cooperation in this direction with the executive structures of the OSCE.

Bayramov noted that the settlement of the conflict has created new opportunities for peace, security, and cooperation in the region, stressing that the OSCE can also contribute to these processes.

In turn, the permanent representatives of a number of OSCE participating states noted the importance of stabilizing the situation in the region after the signing of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, and the need to preserve it, take further steps to strengthen peace, restore high-level political dialogue, and take confidence-building measures.

The representatives also stressed the importance of holding humanitarian events, opening transport links in the region, the need to resolve the recent tension on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border through negotiations.

During the meeting, Bayramov also responded to the unfounded claims to Azerbaijan, voiced by the Armenian delegation.