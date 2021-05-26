King of Netherlands congratulates President Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26
Trend:
Willem-Alexander, King of the Netherlands sent a letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
"On your country’s National Day, may I extend to Your Excellency my congratulations and my best wishes for the well-being of the people of Azerbaijan.
As we mark this occasion, I want to acknowledge that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic represents an unprecedented challenge to us all. I wish you, your government and the people of Azerbaijan strength, courage and health as together we continue our efforts to overcome coronavirus," the letter said.
