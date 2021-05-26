President of India congratulates Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26

Trend:

President of the Republic of India Ram Nath Kovind sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Republic Day.

"Excellency, on behalf of the Government, the people of India and on my own behalf, it gives me great pleasure to extend warm greetings and felicitations to Your Excellency and to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your Republic Day," the president of the Republic of India said.

"India and Azerbaijan share historical and friendly relations," the president of the Republic of India added. "I am confident that our bilateral relations will further strengthen and diversify in the years to come."

"I convey my best wishes for Your Excellency's good health and personal well-being as well as for continued progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Azerbaijan," the president of the Republic of India said. "Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration."