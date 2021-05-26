UAE president congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 20:17, May 25)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

Trend:

President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Republic Day

“Esteemed Mr. President, I extend to you and to the people of Azerbaijan my sincerest congratulations on the occasion of your country’s national holiday - the Republic Day,” the president of the United Arab Emirates said.

“I wish Your Excellency the best of health, happiness, and the friendly people of Azerbaijan continued prosperity and progress under your wise leadership,” the president of the United Arab Emirates added.