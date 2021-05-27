Armenian servicemen committing provocation detained - Azerbaijani MoD

Politics 27 May 2021 09:06 (UTC+04:00)
Armenian servicemen committing provocation detained - Azerbaijani MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27

Trend:

A reconnaissance-sabotage group of Armenian Armed Forces tried to cross the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the direction of the Yukhary Ayrim settlement of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district on May 27, at about 03:00 (GMT+4), Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Armenian forces carried out mining operations on the approach to the positions of the Azerbaijani Army on the border, and as a result of immediate operational measures, 6 servicemen of the opposite side were besieged, rendered harmless and detained.

In the morning, a concentration of several combat vehicles, including tanks of the Armenian Armed Forces, was noticed near the border. As a result of the undertaken measures, their movement was stopped.

Currently, the operating conditions in this direction are under the control of Azerbaijani units.

