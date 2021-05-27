Attempts to violate state border of Azerbaijan unacceptable - MFA (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:44

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27

Trend:

Attempts to violate the state border of Azerbaijan are unacceptable, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said commenting on the recent provocation of the Armenian Armed Forces in the direction of Kalbajar district, Trend reports on May 27.

As Azerbaijani Defense Ministry earlier said, a reconnaissance-sabotage group of Armenian Armed Forces undertook an attempt to enter Azerbaijan’s territory in the direction of the Yukhary Ayrim settlement of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district near the state border on May 27.

Besides, the group attempted to carry out reconnaissance sabotage operations and terrorist activities aimed at mining roads. It was detected. As a result of immediate operational measures, 6 Armenian servicemen who tried to mine the roads leading to the positions of the Azerbaijani Army on the border were besieged, rendered harmless, and detained.