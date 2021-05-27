Azerbaijani MoD publishes details of Armenia's provocative actions on border (UPDATE-2)

Details added: first version posted on 12:00

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27

Trend:

Operational information was received in connection with the activities of the reconnaissance-sabotage groups of the Armed Forces of Armenia on the Kalbajar sector of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the information, Armenian sabotage groups crossed the state border of Azerbaijan on May 27, at about 03:00 (GMT +4), and tried to carry out mining of Azerbaijani territories and other provocative actions.

Besides, in accordance with the preliminary reports, two sabotage and reconnaissance groups crossed the state border of Azerbaijan in two directions. One consisted of nine, and the other consisted of 15 soldiers. The movement of sabotage and reconnaissance groups was taken under control. The Azerbaijani army took immediate operational measures against the groups when the Armenian servicemen mined supply routes and other roads in the territory of Azerbaijan.

As a result, four Armenian soldiers were disarmed and detained, including one officer from the first sabotage-reconnaissance group and two soldiers from the other (six people in total).

The geographic coordinates of the territory where the Armenian saboteurs were detained are N 40 ° 09′06″ and E 45 ° 58′07″. The rest of the Armenian military hastily left the territory of Azerbaijan.