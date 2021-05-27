Azerbaijani parliament adopts bill on 2020 state budget's execution in first reading

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Parliament approved the bill on the execution of the country's state budget for 2020 in the first reading, Trend reports referring to a source in the parliament.

According to the source, in the reporting year, the state budget revenues amounted to more than 24.6 billion manat ($14.4 billion, and expenditure – over 26.4 billion manat ($15.5 billion).

The budget’s a deficit made up over 1.7 billion manat ($1 billion). As of January 1, 2021, the balance on the Single Treasury Account exceeded 1.5 billion manat ($880 million).