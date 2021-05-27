President of Hellenic Republic congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27
Trend:
President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday - Republic Day.
"Excellency, on the occasion of the National Day of Azerbaijan, I would like to extend to you my sincere congratulations and wishes for progress and prosperity of the Azerbaijani people," Sakellaropoulou said.
"I take this opportunity to express my confidence that our two countries can work together towards further improving our bilateral relations to the benefit of our peoples," the president of the Hellenic Republic said. "Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration."
Latest
International media still publishing false, distorted information about second Karabakh war - President Aliyev
I already ordered that subject of second Karabakh war be included in our educational programs - President Aliyev
Master plan for cities now being prepared, schools will be built as part of these master plans - President Aliyev
Moderna’s single-dose Covid-19 vaccine in India likely next year; Pfizer ready with 5 crore doses for 2021
Russian gymnast of Armenian descent shares impressions of 16th FIG World Aerobic Gymnastics Championship in Baku
Achievements of Azerbaijani athletes - result of policy pursued by Azerbaijani president, first lady - Deputy Minister
Organization of 16th FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku - excellent - Turkish gymnast