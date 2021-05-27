President of Hellenic Republic congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27

Trend:

President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday - Republic Day.

"Excellency, on the occasion of the National Day of Azerbaijan, I would like to extend to you my sincere congratulations and wishes for progress and prosperity of the Azerbaijani people," Sakellaropoulou said.

"I take this opportunity to express my confidence that our two countries can work together towards further improving our bilateral relations to the benefit of our peoples," the president of the Hellenic Republic said. "Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration."