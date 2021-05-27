Master plan for cities now being prepared, schools will be built as part of these master plans - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27

Trend:

A master plan for the cities is now being prepared and schools will be built as part of these master plans, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, receiving Minister of National Education of the Republic of Turkey Ziya Selcuk, Trend reports.

“As you know, the relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan are at the highest level, and there is not a single area we do not cooperate in. As two brotherly countries, we cooperate in all areas on the basis of mutual respect and mutual interests. Education is also an important part of our cooperation because in order to raise the young generation and stay connected to each other, of course, very important steps must be taken in this area. In fact, these steps are being taken. I am confident that during your current visit, many important issues will be discussed and specific plans for our future cooperation will be drawn up,” President Aliyev said.

“A new era has begun in our country. After the second Karabakh war, a period of recovery and reconstruction began. I will also present you a book describing the destruction Armenia unleashed in the liberated lands. You will see the extent to which our lands have been devastated. A master plan for the cities is now being prepared and schools will be built as part of these master plans. The foundation of a school destroyed by the Armenians in Shusha was laid this month. The groundbreaking ceremony of the school, which is a gift offered by Turkey, will also be a part of the visit by my dear brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,” Azerbaijani president said.

“We are currently carrying out very serious reforms in this area. Turkey's experience is very important for us. Additional proposals on education, improving the quality of education, as well as closer ties between young people from Turkey and Azerbaijan, should be discussed. After all, we have created a strong alliance for future generations to take their steps in accordance with it, with this alliance and brotherhood. They should be closely attached to each other. I think various events should be held for this purpose – youth forums, joint educational programs and other events. I am sure that you will discuss these issues with your colleague during the visit,” the head of state said.