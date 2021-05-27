Azerbaijani, Ukrainian FMs hold phone talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had phone talks on the initiative of the Ukrainian side on May 27, 2021, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Kuleba congratulated his Azerbaijani counterpart on May 28 - Republic Day and conveyed sincere and best wishes to him.

The ministers exchanged the views on the current situation in the region.

Bayramov informed his Ukrainian counterpart about the new situation in the region after the conflict [the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict], the implementation of the trilateral agreements, as well as about the recent tension in the border zone and the provocations of the Armenian side.

The sides also discussed various aspects of the agenda of bilateral cooperation.