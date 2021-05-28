Armenia fires at positions of Azerbaijani army in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic - MoD (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28

Trend:

The Armenian armed forces fired from several directions at the positions of the Azerbaijani army near the Ashagi Buzgov settlement of the Babek district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on the night of May 27-28, Trend reports citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

As a result, Azerbaijani serviceman Elkhan Muradov was wounded. The wounded was given first aid, he was hospitalized.

The shelling was suppressed by the return fire of the units of the Separate Combined Army. The operational situation is completely controlled by the Azerbaijani army.

It is reported that the responsibility for the aggravation of the situation on the Nakhchivan section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border lies entirely with Armenia.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry calls on Armenia to stop provocations and other steps that may aggravate the situation and to bear responsibility for its actions.