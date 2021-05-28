President Aliyev visits spot of Karabakh khanate founder's palace in Aghdam
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visited the Imaret complex in Agdam, where the palace of Karabakh khanate's founder Panahali Khan was located, on May 28, Trend reports.
Latest
Brotherly country of Azerbaijan crowned Republic Day this year with pride of its just victory in Patriotic War - Turkish president
Military attachés informed about Armenia's provocation on state border with Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
International media still publishing false, distorted information about second Karabakh war - President Aliyev
I already ordered that subject of second Karabakh war be included in our educational programs - President Aliyev