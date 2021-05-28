Azerbaijan creating Industry Park in Aghdam city upon presidential decree
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the creation of the Aghdam Industry Park on May 28.
