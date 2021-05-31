Azerbaijani president talks Azerbaijan's strategy in Aghdam's direction during second Karabakh war

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

If we had gone on the offensive in the direction of Aghdam, we would have had many martyrs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, addressing the meeting with members of Aghdam general public, Trend reports.

“I know that our people were looking forward to my tweets and speeches during the war. In all my speeches and tweets, I always spoke and wrote the truth. Once I thought that the people of Aghdam are probably thinking why Jabrayil was liberated, Khojavand was liberated, Hadrut, Sugovushan, Murovdag, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Gubadli were liberated. Look how far we went. But why aren’t the villages of Aghdam were not being liberated? I thought that you, the people of Aghdam, were probably wondering why. But I restrained myself. I could not say why," he said.

"If we had gone on the offensive in this direction, we would have had many martyrs. They had built such fortifications and mined the area so badly that if we had gone on the offensive from here, it would have been a huge mistake, of course. But we kept a fairly large military contingent in this direction to make sure that a significant part of the Armenian army remained here. Thus, we significantly limited their ability to maneuver," he explained.

"We would have liberated Aghdam anyway. After the capture of the Shusha fortress, Aghdam was the next direction on my order. I can say that now. Coming from behind, we were supposed to surround the Armenian group and completely destroy it,” the head of state said.