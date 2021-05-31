Armenia's recent provocation shouldn't have remained unanswered and it wasn't - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

Provocation committed by the Armenian army on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border in recent days shouldn't have remained unanswered and it wasn't, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, addressing the meeting with members of Aghdam general public, Trend reports.

“Unfortunately, the Armenian side has yet to give up provocative actions. I already spoke about this when I was in Nakhchivan on May 10. If we see that there is a slightest threat to the security of our people and state, we will immediately destroy the enemy on the spot. They also know our strength and see it," he said.

"Look, the whole world is laughing at them now. The prime minister puts forward one theory of events and the deputy chief of the general staff another – and it happens on the same day. These theories are also false. In other words, in 30 years the Armenians failed to build a state. This means that this people cannot build a state. This means that this people can only live within other large states. Using the capabilities of these large states, they can build life for themselves there," said President Aliyev.

"In 30 years, they had a unique chance – if it had not been for this occupation and hostility, if the Armenians had not committed these atrocities against our people, then Armenia, too, could possibly live as an independent state today. Look at the disgraceful state they are in now. They openly admit that they cannot defend their state and their borders. They are playing the blame game – the current government blames the previous one and the previous government blames the current one. In fact, they are all guilty because they made a big mistake. They did not think that they would find themselves in such a helpless state, and they themselves are the culprits of all their troubles,” the head of state said.