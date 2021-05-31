President Aliyev on Armenia's capitulation: whole world knows how it was signed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

On November 10 we witnessed Armenia’s capitulation, moreover, not only the Azerbaijani public, but also the whole world knows how it was signed, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the meeting with members of Aghdam general public, Trend reports.

This was the culminating point of the war, of the victory, it was a real act of surrender. This is how everyone perceives it today,” President Aliyev said.

“After that, when I was in Shusha for the first time on January 14, I told myself that I was experiencing the happiest days of my life. I am saying the same words today. I am sure that there will be many more happy days in the life of our people after this. I wish our people happiness. I hope we will soon restore Aghdam, return citizens and live on our beautiful land, on the Karabakh land forever,” the head of state said.

“As you know, Jabrayil district was the first district to be liberated from occupation during the war. Informing the people about this, I thought that this was probably one of the happiest days in my life. Because to completely liberate the first district and clear it of the occupiers is a truly historic event. This breathed a new life into our people and army, instilled faith in them. This was followed by Fuzuli, then Hadrut, Murovdag, Sugovushan, Zangilan, Gubadli. Each time, I told myself that I was experiencing the happiest days of my life," said the president.