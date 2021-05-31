We will strengthen our borders, no one can put pressure on us - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

We will strengthen our borders and gain a foothold on the state border, no one can put pressure on us, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, addressing the meeting with members of Aghdam general public, Trend reports.

“No one can influence us. Certain pro-Armenian countries and circles are making some statements these days. Let them, it is their own business. The European Parliament has once again adopted a resolution on the basis of falsified facts. I don't even pay attention to that. I do not advise the Azerbaijani people to pay any attention to it either," said the president.

"None of this makes any difference. What matters is that we are here today, we sit here, we stand here and we will live here. The 44-day war and the post-war period – six months have already passed – show again who is who and who is capable of what. We have also clarified many issues for ourselves, in particular, on the international plane. This will help us make the right decisions in the future,” the head of state said.