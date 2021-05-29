President of Serbia congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29

Trend:

President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday - Republic Day.

"Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the Serbian people and on my own behalf, I extend to you my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday of Azerbaijan – Republic Day. I wish your country progress, and the residents of your country prosperity.

I am confident that in the coming period the dialogue between our countries will be intensified at the highest level, which will make our strategic relations stronger, more dynamic and better.

Mr. President, I strongly believe that we will work together towards strengthening the traditional friendly relations between our countries. In this regard, I am confident that our new Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan Dragan Vladisavljevic will make his contribution to the deepening of our general relations.

I would also like to emphasize that we pay special attention to the economic aspect of our bilateral relations. For this reason, we look forward to the next, sixth meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, which will be held during the forthcoming visit of Serbian Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikola Selakovic to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I avail myself of this opportunity to express gratitude for your positive attitude towards our initiative to mark the 60th anniversary of the first Non-Aligned Movement conference in Belgrade in October this year. I’m looking forward to meeting you and I am sure it will be a great opportunity to discussing all the issues of mutual interest.

I express my gratitude to the Republic of Azerbaijan for understanding our position on the unilaterally declared independence of the so-called Kosovo. At the same time, I would like to once again emphasize that we support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Mr. President, I reiterate the assurances of my highest consideration," said the letter.