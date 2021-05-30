Azerbaijani president receives delegation led by chief public prosecutor of Turkish Supreme Court of Appeals (UPDATE)

details added (first version posted on 11:15)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Chief Public Prosecutor of the Supreme Court of Appeals of the Republic of Turkey Bekir Sahin.

Chief Public Prosecutor Bekir Sahin extended Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s greetings to the president. President Aliyev thanked for the greetings of Recep Tayyip Erdogan and asked Bekir Sahin to extend his greetings to the Turkish president.

They noted that friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey are successfully developing in all areas, and stressed the importance of cooperation between the two countries' prosecution bodies in terms of developing these ties.

During the conversation, the experience of Turkey in this field was touched upon, and the prosecution reforms carried out in Azerbaijan were highlighted.

The sides also exchanged views on cooperation prospects.