President of Poland congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday - Republic Day.

"Dear Mr President, on behalf of the people of Poland and on my own behalf, I am honored to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you, your country and people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan – the Republic Day," President Duda said.

"Touching upon the relations of traditional friendship and partnership between Poland and Azerbaijan, I want to reassure you that Warsaw is ready for future development of our relations covering all the areas of cooperation to the benefit of our peoples," President Duda said.

"Mr President, let me once again extend my congratulations to all the citizens of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your national holiday," President Duda said.