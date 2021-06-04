Azerbaijan chairing conference of labor ministers of NAM member-states (UPDATE)(PHOTO)

Details added (first version posted on 18:59)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

A video conference meeting of ministers of labor of the countries participating in the Non-Aligned Movement has begun within the 109th meeting of the International Labor Organization (ILO), chaired by Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population told Trend on June 4.

In his speech, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev thanked his colleagues for participating in this important event dedicated to promoting sustainable development based on the UN principles and the concept of decent work of the ministry.

“During its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan has reaffirmed its adherence to the principles of Bandung Conference in this important mission,” Babayev said. “The armed conflicts, together with the financial crisis and environmental degradation, terrorism, international organized crime, and extremism, continue to negatively impact millions of people around the world.”

Babayev stressed the devastating impact on life, employment, well-being, and the labor market of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected more than 170 million and killed more than 3.5 million people worldwide.

"Azerbaijan continues to make efforts to mobilize global steps against the COVID-19 pandemic," the minister said. “In this context, the minister stressed the successful holding of the summit of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement in response to coronavirus by Azerbaijan in May 2020.”

The minister also stressed that the resolution "Ensuring equal, inexpensive, timely and universal access to the vaccines against COVID-19" was adopted at the initiative of Azerbaijan, as the chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, within the 46th session of the Human Rights Council.

The minister spoke about the important role of the Non-Aligned Movement in strengthening international peace and security, expanding cooperation.

“The steps taken by the Azerbaijani government to combat the COVID-19 pandemic were stressed,” Babayev said.

Babayev also spoke about the work to reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and ensure macroeconomic and financial stability, the adoption of a comprehensive socio-economic package worth 3.5 billion manat, covering almost half of the population.

“At the moment, citizens in the country have received more than 2.4 million vaccines against COVID-19 as part of the vaccination campaign launched in January 2021,” the minister said.

Babayev informed the participants of the event about the important measures taken in Azerbaijan amid the economic processes to further improve the investment and business environment, expand entrepreneurship, strengthen support for local businesses and social reforms.

The minister informed about the DOST centers created for the transparent and efficient rendering of social services from a single platform.

"The transition to an automatic mechanism for pension provision in our country is an achievement that contributes to the improvement of the quality and modernization of social services,” Babayev said.

“Particular attention was paid to the prevention of informal employment, the development of skills in accordance with the requirements of the labor market, employment and gender equality and the development of self-employment," the minister said.

"In response to Armenia’s military provocation on September 27, 2020, the Azerbaijani troops conducted a counter-offensive operation and, having won the 44-day second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War, liberated the occupied territories of Azerbaijan,” the minister said.

“The work on reconstruction and restoration by ensuring all the necessary human and financial resources has begun in the liberated territories," Babayev added.

ILO Director-General Guy Ryder delivered a speech at the conference. The discussions were held with the participation of the heads of the relevant bodies of the Non-Aligned Movement.

At the end of the conference, the Declaration of the Ministers of Labor of the countries participating in the Non-Aligned Movement will be adopted.