Silence of int'l organizations encourages Armenia - editor-in-chief of Trend News Agency

Since the beginning of the Armenian terror in Karabakh, dozens of Azerbaijani journalists have become its victims, Editor-in-Chief of the Azerbaijani Trend News Agency, Rufiz Hafizoglu said, Trend reports.

Armenia, encouraged by the silence of international organizations, continues to commit war crimes on the territory of Azerbaijan, the chief editor noted.

“On June 4, a correspondent of the Azerbaijan Staten News Agency (AZERTAC) Maharram Ibrahimov and an operator of the Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC (AzTV) Siraj Abishov were killed by a mine explosion while on duty in the Kalbajar district, previously liberated from Armenian occupation,” Hafizoglu reminded.

“A day has passed since the incident, but, unfortunately, no international organization has condemned Armenia. Teresa Ribeiro, the media representative of the OSCE, an organization that has not yet played any role in resolving any conflict, including the [Nagorno-Karabakh] conflict, only extended condolences on the death of Azerbaijani journalists following the mine explosion. The tragic death of Maharram Ibrahimov and Siraj Abishov is terrible news, and I express my deepest condolences to their relatives and colleagues,” Hafizoglu said.

“There is no a word in her statement condemning Armenia,” the chief editor said.

“In contrast, Giorgi Gogia, Associate Director of Europe and Central Asia Division at Human Rights Watch (HRW), said: “According to reports, three civilians were killed in an anti-tank mine explosion near Kalbajar, Azerbaijan. The possibility that the mine targeting civilians was recently planted is of particular concern. Mines pose an ongoing threat to civilians and impede post-conflict reconstruction efforts.”,” Hafizoglu noted.

“European Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic wrote in a statement on Twitter: “A mine explosion, which killed three people, including two journalists, and injured several other civilians in Kalbajar, demonstrates the urgent need to clear the areas affected by the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh from mines, including through international cooperation.”,” the chief editor said.

Obviously, there is no word condemning Armenia in any statement of international organizations on the incident, he said.

“The indifference of international organizations to the incident calms Armenia and makes it bolder. The statements made for the sake of the protocol are irrelevant for Armenia, where terrorism has been elevated to the rank of state policy,” Hafizoglu added.