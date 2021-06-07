Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office clarifies allegations about mines in Kalbajar district

Title changed, details added (first version posted on 14:52)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office has clarified the allegations about the mine being planted after the Second Karabakh War in Kalbajar district, Trend reports on June 7 with reference to the Prosecutor's General Office.

Earlier it was reported that the Azerbaijani Military Prosecutor's Office filed a criminal case on the death of three people as a result of the mine explosion and wounding of four people in Susuzlug village of Kalbajar district in a car with media representatives and representatives of state structures.

The unsubstantiated and unspecified information in connection with this incident is being spread in some media outlets and social media.

Therefore, the Prosecutor's General Office reports that the preliminary investigation revealed that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces fully ensure control over the territory where the incident occurred. Therefore, the possibility of penetration of the Armenian sabotage groups and planting mines during the period after the liberation of lands from the occupation is excluded.

A crater (240 x 230 cm) with a depth of 97 centimeters and a KAMAZ car which was completely unusable were found while inspecting the scene with the participation of specialists.