Azerbaijani president, first lady express condolences to Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva expressed condolences to His Holiness Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia over the death of Archbishop of Baku and Azerbaijan Eparchy Alexander, Trend reports on June 11.

"Your Holiness, we were deeply saddened by the news of the death of Archbishop of Baku and Azerbaijan Eparchy Alexander," the message said.

"Archbishop Alexander’s tireless activities, bright preaching talent, and his great personal contribution to the strengthening of Azerbaijan-Russia friendship, interfaith solidarity, and tolerance have rightly earned him deep respect among the representatives of various nations and religions," the message said. "His memory will always live in our hearts."

"Your Holiness, please accept, in this sorrowful time, our deepest condolences over this heavy loss," the message said.