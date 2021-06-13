Agdam city to grow from ashes- assistant to Azerbaijani first VP

AGDAM, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

Agdam city will grow from ashes, from nothing, but it will be beautiful and one of the the largest cities in Azerbaijan Assistant to the First Vice President of Azerbaijan Emin Huseynov told journalists, Trend reports.

He said that during Armenian occupation there was nothing left. Everything was demolished and destroyed, there was left not a single building, except the mosque.

He also said that there will be a road leading to Shah Bulaq Castle, which has very big historical meaning to all people of Agdam and Karabakh.

He noted that the mentioned castle was the first place where Panah-Ali Khan [ the founder and first ruler of the Karabakh Khanate in 18th century] was staying when he arrived in Agdam.

During the occupation this historical place was used as a restaurant.