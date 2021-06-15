COVID-19 lockdown in India's Delhi extended till month end
Number of Nar 4G users ramps up in regions
WHO says COVID-19 vaccine supply hitches could reignite upticks in Africa
Latest
Uzbekistan’s Fergana region exports cherries to South Korea Uzbekistan 11:32
Turkmenistan, Ukraine discuss possible favorable options for logistics routes Transport 11:28
Uzbekneftegaz reveals approximate cost of modernization of Shurtan gas chemical complex Oil&Gas 11:27
UzAuto Motors starts sale of Chevrolet on Ukrainian market Transport 11:27
Equinor to increase share of gross capex for renewables over than 50% Oil&Gas 11:26
Deputy Minister of Transport of Azerbaijan relieved of his duties Politics 11:26
Equinor focusing its portfolio on unconventionals Oil&Gas 11:12
US, Russian presidents to discuss Karabakh issue Politics 11:12
Kazakhstan's revenue from air transport jumps y-o-y Transport 11:07
Kazakhstan unveils volume of additional revenues Kazakhstan 11:03
Iranian currency rates for June 15 Finance 10:44
Azerbaijan unveils volume of oil output at Surakhani field for 2020 Oil&Gas 10:41
Uzbekistan names advantages of Mazari Sharif - Kabul - Peshawar railway Transport 10:39
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary opens tender for equipment modernization Tenders 10:32
Kyrgyzstan confirms 514 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 10:31
Azerbaijani president appoints new Deputy Minister of Transport Politics 10:28
UAE foreign minister speaks with Israeli counterpart Arab World 10:25
Oil rises as threat recedes of Iran supply resuming soon Oil&Gas 10:23
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on National Salvation Day (PHOTO) Politics 10:21
Turkmenistan gaining popularity among Turkish job seekers Turkey 10:19
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan eye resuming bus and rail links Transport 10:19
Turkmenistan names volume of wheat harvested in country Business 10:13
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for June 15 Uzbekistan 10:12
Volume of freight traffic on TRACECA's Azerbaijani section for 4M2021 revealed Transport 10:12
Dubai plane leasing firm gives initial guidance for 3-yr bonds Arab World 10:10
Turkey sees increase in real estate purchases by Iranian citizens Turkey 10:06
France welcomes Azerbaijan’s release of 15 Armenian detainees in exchange for maps to minefields Politics 09:58
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Oil&Gas 09:54
Istanbul Canal project essential for all countries using Turkish straits - Turkish minister (Exclusive) Business 09:54
Fraternal ties between Turkey, Azerbaijan strengthening - Turkish Media Association Politics 09:45
Haldor Topsoe offers solutions for digitalization of Azerbaijan’s ammonia plant Oil&Gas 09:42
Turkey’s new Black Sea gas find to move it towards energy self-sufficiency – Rystad Energy Oil&Gas 09:39
Serbia, Azerbaijan have a lot of room for co-op in energy, says deputy PM (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 09:32
U.S., Canada set to discuss lifting of border restrictions -sources US 09:21
US to provide assistance in implementation of futures trading in Uzbek market Finance 09:04
Some 15,000 Japanese ordered to evacuate over landslide threat Other News 08:56
Turkey administers record 780,000 COVID-19 vaccines in a day Turkey 08:38
Brazil's Bolsonaro asks Pfizer to speed up COVID vaccine delivery Other News 08:09
Eurostat names volume of imports of Turkmen petroleum oils Oil&Gas 07:30
Brazil reports 827 more COVID-19 deaths Other News 06:54
U.N. readies for more displaced Afghans after troop withdrawal World 05:56
Turkey sees increase in exports of electrical goods to Austria Turkey 05:01
Israel lifts indoors face mask wearing obligation Israel 04:56
Turkish president arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit (PHOTO) Politics 04:34
Erdogan, Biden hold first face-to-face meeting on sidelines of NATO summit Turkey 03:57
Azerbaijani president makes post on National Salvation Day (FOTO) Politics 03:21
Gunmen kill 10 in central Nigeria Other News 02:42
Five die in two aircraft crashes in Switzerland Other News 01:39
UK reports another 7,742 coronavirus cases Europe 00:48
Gas tanker truck explosion kills two in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 00:18
Azerbaijan marks National Salvation Day Politics 00:01
UK's Johnson delays COVID reopening by a month, citing Delta variant risk Europe 14 June 23:55
Amount of loans issued by Iranian banks increases Finance 14 June 23:16
Azerbaijan unveils volume of transactions with foreign countries on secondary income Finance 14 June 23:16
Uzbekistan, S. Korea consider cooperation in bioenergy Oil&Gas 14 June 23:15
1 killed, 5 injured in small plane crash in U.S. Texas US 14 June 23:04
Value of Uzbek import of Turkish electrical goods notably up Turkey 14 June 22:01
Central Bank of Iran declares amount of loans issued in agricultural sector Finance 14 June 21:59
Kondalanchay reservoir is in our hands and this will be case forever - President Aliyev Politics 14 June 21:55
More than 30,000 hectares of land were supplied with water from Sugovushan reservoir after Patriotic war - President Aliyev Politics 14 June 21:51
Map of water sources in all our liberated lands being developed now - Azerbaijani president Politics 14 June 21:48
Turkmenistan shares data on mineral exports to EU Oil&Gas 14 June 21:33
Georgia reveals volume of pension fund's assets Georgia 14 June 21:31
Trade turnover between Russia’s Ulyanovsk region, Turkmenistan increases Business 14 June 21:02
FM informs Mongolian ambassador about Armenia’s aggressive policy against Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 14 June 21:01
Meeting between Turkish, US presidents starts Turkey 14 June 20:37
Azerbaijani FM, UK official discuss issues on implementation of trilateral statement Politics 14 June 20:13
Azerbaijan temporarily restricts import of live poultry and poultry products from several countries Society 14 June 19:50
Aluminium of Kazakhstan company searching for promising bauxite deposits Business 14 June 19:36
Kazakhstan has great potential to increase export of processed goods to Lithuania - Ministry of Trade Business 14 June 19:20
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for June 14 Society 14 June 19:15
Azerbaijan’s digital transformation not to be at previous level - Ministry of Economy ICT 14 June 19:02
Azerbaijan confirms 25 more COVID-19 cases, 119 recoveries Society 14 June 18:57
Azerbaijan reveals volume of its oil pumped via BTC since early 2021 Oil&Gas 14 June 18:28
Azerbaijan discloses volume of gas exported via Baku - Tbilisi - Erzurum Oil&Gas 14 June 18:27
Azerbaijan sees surplus in non-oil sector Finance 14 June 18:10
Uzbek currency rates for June 15 Finance 14 June 18:07
Azerbaijan among priority countries for inbound tourism of Ukraine Tourism 14 June 18:07
Kyrgyzstan reports 459 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 14 June 18:05
Iranian Offshore Oil Company to start extraordinary extraction from Abouzar oil field Oil&Gas 14 June 18:04
Azerbaijan notes increase in 5M2021 petrochemicals output Oil&Gas 14 June 18:04
Uzbekistan to receive another batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Uzbekistan 14 June 18:03
Uzbekistan, Greece consider launching charter flights Transport 14 June 18:03
Azerbaijani grandmaster wins Superbet Chess Classic tournament in Romania Society 14 June 17:55
Azerbaijan boosts natural gas output Oil&Gas 14 June 17:51
Zangezur corridor to increase region's transit, logistics potential - Azerbaijani minister Business 14 June 17:50
Azerbaijan sees surplus in state budget since early 2021 Finance 14 June 17:49
Kazakh telecommunications company opens tender for wells completion Tenders 14 June 17:47
Azerbaijan announces volume of oil production from Neftchala, Khilli fields for 2020 Oil&Gas 14 June 17:42
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling Finance 14 June 17:32
Russian expert appreciates exchange of Azerbaijani Aghdam's minefield maps for Armenian detainees Politics 14 June 17:32
Kazakhstan boosts exports to Czech Republic despite COVID-19 Business 14 June 17:31
US crude oil production to resume growth in 4Q 2021 Oil&Gas 14 June 17:30
Egypt's Qalaa Holdings chariman prevented from flying Arab World 14 June 17:27
Iranian President stresses need to implement JCPOA commitments by all parties Politics 14 June 17:23
Tesla to open first Israeli store in coming months US 14 June 17:21
Czech Republic boosts imports of petroleum oil from Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 14 June 17:20
Azerbaijan publishes latest data on mine clearance in liberated lands Society 14 June 17:19
Russia ready to consider prisoner swap with US - Vladimir Putin Russia 14 June 17:17
Referees of UEFA EURO 2020 Wales-Turkey match in Baku announced Society 14 June 17:11
