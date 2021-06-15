First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on National Salvation Day (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15
Trend:
First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared on her official Instagram page a publication on the occasion of June 15 - National Salvation Day of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Latest
Istanbul Canal project essential for all countries using Turkish straits - Turkish minister (Exclusive)
More than 30,000 hectares of land were supplied with water from Sugovushan reservoir after Patriotic war - President Aliyev
Kazakhstan has great potential to increase export of processed goods to Lithuania - Ministry of Trade