Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents visit “Khan gizi” spring in Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, First Lady Emine Erdogan have visited the “Khan gizi” spring in Shusha.

The Turkish President was informed of the “Khan gizi” spring.

A photo then was taken in front of the “Khan gizi” spring.