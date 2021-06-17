Shusha Declaration - extremely valuable instrument for preservation of regional security, says US expert

Politics 17 June 2021 15:35 (UTC+04:00)
Shusha Declaration - extremely valuable instrument for preservation of regional security, says US expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The Shusha Declaration is an extremely valuable instrument for the preservation of regional security and strengthening of economic growth and infrastructure development in Southeast Europe and the Caucasus, Peter Tase, US expert, strategic adviser on international affairs and public diplomacy to governments, universities, and corporations in Europe and the Americas told Trend.

“In the History of Foreign Policy of Azerbaijan, the Shusha Declaration is a cornerstone in the country’s dynamic diplomacy and effective international engagement in the bilateral and multilateral platforms,” Tase noted.

He emphasized that this declaration with Turkey will enter Europe’s modern history, as an essential instrument that ensures geopolitical cohesion, economic prosperity and provides a better security framework for the entire continent.

“Shusha Declaration is a strategic agreement that purports a greater geopolitical cooperation between Ankara and Baku and reduces the consequences of emerging threats,” he added.

