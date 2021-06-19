Armenia been violating principle of respect for territorial integrity for 30 years - MFA
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19
Trend:
Armenia has been violating the principle of respect for territorial integrity for 30 years, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement, Trend reports.
