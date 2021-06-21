Armenia’s refusal to provide maps of minefields exacerbates situation - Azerbaijani FM (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21
Trend:
Armenia’s refusal to provide the maps of minefields exacerbates the situation, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.
Bayramov made the remark in Baku at a joint press conference with Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Trend reports on June 21.
