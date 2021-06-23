Trilateral working group to continue activity after formation of new Armenian government - Azerbaijani official (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:41)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The trilateral working group consisting of deputy prime ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia will continue its activity after the formation of the new Armenian government, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said.

Mustafayev made the remark during a trip to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, Trend reports on June 23.

The Azerbaijani deputy prime minister assessed the previous activity of the tripartite working group as very constructive.

"As you know, the electoral process is underway in Armenia, a new government is being formed,” Mustafayev said. “I think that after the formation of a new government, the trilateral working group will continue its activity. Until now, a constructive approach was observed at the meetings."