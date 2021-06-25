Salaries of military personnel serving in Azerbaijan's liberated lands raised - presidential order
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the provision of a presidential allowance to the monthly official salaries of conscripts, which serve in the territories of Azerbaijan previously liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.
