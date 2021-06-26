Armenia planted mines even on trees - Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency (PHOTO) UPDATE
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26
Trend:
Armenia had planted mines even on trees, Trend reports citing the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
The agency found an anti-personnel mine planted on a tree in a forest in the Khojavand district.
The report noted that the Armenian Armed Forces, having lost on the battlefield, set a large number of booby traps.
“The MON-100 anti-personnel mine, mounted on a tree in Khojavand, belongs to the type of explosive mines, the dispersal range of lethal fragments of which is 100-160 meters. The total weight of the mine is 5 kilograms. Anti-personnel mines are used against manpower. Explosive mines of the MON-100 type are intended for the mass destruction of manpower,” the report says.
