Armenia fires at positions of Azerbaijani Army in direction of Tovuz region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27

Trend:

On June 27, at about 20:40 (GMT+4), the Armenian armed forces units in the positions located near Kolagir village of the Berd region using small arms subjected to fire positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Garalar village of Tovuz region, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

There are no losses or wounded among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army.

Currently, the situation in this direction is stable. Azerbaijani army units control the operational situation.