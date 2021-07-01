Working Group on Environmental Issues in Azerbaijan's liberated lands holds meeting (UPDATE 2)

Details added: first version posted on 09:46

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1

A regular meeting of the Working Group on Environmental Issues of the Interdepartmental Center, functioning under the Coordination Headquarters of Azerbaijan, was held on June 30, Trend reports.

The working group was created with the aim to find the centralized solution of issues in the territories of Azerbaijan, previously liberated from Armenian occupation.

The meeting, held in video format, was attended by representatives of the Working Group on Economic Issues, representatives of the Presidential Administration, the Ministries of Economy, Finance, Energy, the Central Bank, the State Tourism Agency, the Karabakh Revival Fund, the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund.

During the meeting, the issue of organizing a trip to the Kalbajar and Lachin districts of businessmen in July to open food, pharmaceutical stores, ATMs, etc. to meet the primary needs of people working and serving in the liberated territories, the importance of preparing a program and a route, as well as ensuring security issues, were discussed.

A representative of the ministry made a report on the work carried out by the Ministry of Economy in order to implement the measures provided for by the Strategic Action Plan approved by the Coordination Headquarters.

According to the report, to this day, in Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Gubadly, Zangilan, Aghdam, Khojavand, Tartar, Khojaly and Kalbajar districts, as well as in Shusha city, work has been completed on field inventory of 13,307 real estate objects (10,483 buildings and 2,824 infrastructural objects).

"Also, the initial inventory of 1,525 km of roads, 292 km of power transmission lines, 45 km of gas supply lines, 19 km of water supply lines, 249 km of irrigation network has been completed. On the basis of orthophoto maps, a land area of ​​533,000 hectares has been vectorized and entered into the electronic information base," the report reads.