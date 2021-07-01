High-Level Observers Day held with 'Anatolian Eagle-2021' int'l flight-tactical exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1

Deputy Commander of the Air Force of Azerbaijan, Major General Namig Islamzade took part in the event on the occasion of the Day of High-Level Observers, which held within the ‘Anatolian Eagle – 2021’ international flight-tactical exercises, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

First, a briefing was held on the objectives of the exercises, pilot training, deployment, forces involved, missions performed, flights and the use of aircraft.

Then the guests listened to the ‘Mehter’ march performed by the famous ‘Mehteran’ military band of the Turkish Armed Forces and watched the demonstration flights of the F-5 and F-16 aircraft of the ‘Solo Turk’ and ‘Turkish Stars’ air groups of the Turkish Air Force.

In conclusion, the guests viewed the simulation center.

Commander of the Turkish Air Force, General of the Army Hasan Kucukakyuz, praised the training of the pilots participating in the exercises and wished them success.