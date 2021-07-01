Development prospects of Alat can be very successful, says Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1

I think that the development prospects of Alat can be very successful, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the Azerbaijan Television after attending a groundbreaking ceremony of Alat Free Economic Zone, Trend reports.

“First of all, there are large vacant lands in the territory of Alat settlement, and the vast majority of these lands is not suitable for agriculture. On the other hand, Alat settlement is close to Baku. This is one of the important conditions. There are all the prerequisites for the implementation of infrastructure projects here. There is a 300-megawatt power plant in Sangachal, and the cost of infrastructure projects will be relatively low. The International Trade Seaport is also located here. This is one of the important factors for the operation of the economic zone. I think that the development prospects of Alat can be very successful. If this zone evolves the way we want, and I am sure that it will, the development of this region will have a great positive impact on our overall development. These factors have played the key role in selecting this location. At the same time, our international corridors pass through here. The East-West and the North-South corridors pass through Alat. Therefore, this place is very convenient in terms of logistics and transport. That is why Alat was chosen for this purpose,” the head of state said.